York Water (YORW) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) have trended positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. York Water earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) traded down 2.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,510 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.56. York Water has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. York Water had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that York Water will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About York Water

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems.

