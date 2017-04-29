Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact SJW Group (SJW) Share Price

Media coverage about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SJW Group earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) traded down 1.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 87,146 shares of the company traded hands. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.25.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm earned $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, formerly SJW Corp., is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc, SJW Land Company and Texas Water Alliance Limited (TWA). SJWTX, Inc is doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC). It operates through the segments, which include Water Utility Services, Real Estate Services and All Other.

