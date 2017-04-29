Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) has trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mercantile Bank Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on Mercantile Bank Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) traded down 2.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,789 shares. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.64 million. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Price sold 9,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $334,106.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,523 shares in the company, valued at $885,337.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

