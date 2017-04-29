Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Share Price

News articles about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Piper Jaffray Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) traded up 1.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.60. 136,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $949.27 million. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Jaffray Companies will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Bradley Winges sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francis E. Iv Fairman sold 12,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $941,448.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,936.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,637 shares of company stock worth $3,258,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-piper-jaffray-companies-pjc-share-price.html.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.