Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact MainSource Financial Group (MSFG) Share Price

News articles about MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MainSource Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) traded down 3.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 94,055 shares of the company traded hands. MainSource Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $825.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 21.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that MainSource Financial Group will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Thayer sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $195,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,311.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris M. Harrison sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $105,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MainSource Financial Group Company Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

