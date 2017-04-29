Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) Stock Price

Media stories about VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VASCO Data Security International earned a news impact score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 48 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) traded down 0.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 343,676 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. VASCO Data Security International has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company earned $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. VASCO Data Security International had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. VASCO Data Security International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of VASCO Data Security International in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-vasco-data-security-international-vdsi-stock-price.html.

VASCO Data Security International Company Profile

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for VASCO Data Security International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VASCO Data Security International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.