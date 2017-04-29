Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Pegasystems (PEGA) Share Price

Press coverage about Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pegasystems earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark Co. upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) traded down 1.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 155,876 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. Pegasystems has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $46.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company earned $199.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $63,072.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 9,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $436,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,417 shares of company stock worth $1,440,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-pegasystems-pega-share-price.html.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying and evolving enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.