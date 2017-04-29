Positive Media Coverage Likely to Affect Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Capital Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) opened at 47.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.53. Oaktree Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.84 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Oaktree Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 21,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $952,638.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John Frank sold 16,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $760,193.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,401.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,197 shares of company stock worth $2,090,696 over the last 90 days.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

