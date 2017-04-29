FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) will announce sales of $77.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.34 million to $79 million. FARO Technologies posted sales of $75.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full year sales of $77.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340 million to $354.4 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $373.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $357 million to $384 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) traded down 2.01% on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 73,320 shares. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $611.32 million, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 80.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 99.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 105,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,163,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

