Fairmount Santrol Holdings (FMSA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fairmount Santrol Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) traded up 0.39% on Friday, reaching $5.16. 10,010,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm earned $140.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMSA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC raised shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fairmount Santrol Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

About Fairmount Santrol Holdings

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

