Horizon Kinetics LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Facebook Inc (FB)

Horizon Kinetics LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 1.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,652,248 shares. Facebook Inc has a 12-month low of $108.23 and a 12-month high of $151.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.91 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.26.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 386,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total transaction of $52,500,192.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock worth $842,788,411. 19.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

