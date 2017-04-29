F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $125.30 and last traded at $126.99, with a volume of 3,780,003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.30.

The network technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company earned $518.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

In related news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total value of $844,500.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Julian Eames sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $591,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,037 shares of company stock worth $5,351,302 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $261,201,000 after buying an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

