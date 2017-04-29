Exelon (EXC) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Media stories about Exelon (NYSE:EXC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exelon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the energy giant an impact score of 61 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) opened at 34.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm earned $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.50%.

In related news, SVP Duane M. Desparte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,119.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/exelon-exc-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-23-updated.html.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.