Analysts Set Exelon Co. (EXC) Price Target at $38.41

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) traded down 0.60% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,349 shares. Exelon has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.50%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Duane M. Desparte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,119.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

