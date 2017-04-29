Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 680.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) opened at 22.40 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s market cap is $6.52 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $111,085.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,071 shares of company stock worth $8,784,085. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

