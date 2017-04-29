Exelixis (EXEL) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exelixis earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) opened at 22.40 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm’s market cap is $6.52 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm earned $77.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 680.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cann started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $111,085.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,071 shares of company stock worth $8,784,085. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

