EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 12,137,682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm earned $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 225.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $38.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark Co. upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $36,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maneesh Arora sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $238,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,453. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5,352.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 60.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.32 billion.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

