Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Receiving Very Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) have trended very positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evolution Petroleum Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.61 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) opened at 8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company earned $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Corp will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on Evolution Petroleum Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolution Petroleum Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Evolution Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Its assets include interests in a carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery project (EOR) in Louisiana’s Delhi field.

