Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a $262.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

RE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. 285,607 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $169.19 and a 12-month high of $258.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.29.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post $20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/everest-re-group-ltd-re-given-buy-rating-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other news, Director John R. Dunne sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $117,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,545.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.03, for a total value of $256,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,159.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,405. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.