Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. Everest Re Group posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.5 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.94. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $269.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $912,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.03, for a total value of $256,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,159.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,405. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $131,042,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,785,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 396,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 138,916 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 132,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 128,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,099,000 after buying an additional 90,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) opened at 251.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.49 and a 200 day moving average of $221.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $169.19 and a one year high of $258.30.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

