Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $464.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.1 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $437.9 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $464.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-464-08-million-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 313,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 501,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) opened at 84.58 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.33 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.