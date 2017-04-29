Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) traded up 2.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 635,039 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $825.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,269,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,073,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,826,000 after buying an additional 70,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after buying an additional 67,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director Domenick J. Esposito purchased 840 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

