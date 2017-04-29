Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.69 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 21,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,795,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $196,683.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,003.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,430. Insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One National Association increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.14. 1,717,008 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.86. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm earned $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.