Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $245.65 and last traded at $246.18, with a volume of 436,364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.44.

The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

In related news, Director Gary P. Martin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $223,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $1,229,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,616 shares of company stock worth $10,730,719. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,235,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,195,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,448,000 after buying an additional 52,098 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,934,000 after buying an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $224.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.52.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

