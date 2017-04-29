Essex Property Trust (ESS) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut Essex Property Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,447 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $224.87. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm earned $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.07%.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $759,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,886.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig K. Zimmerman sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.03, for a total transaction of $1,846,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,616 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,719. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

