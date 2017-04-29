Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Short Interest Update

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,193,248 shares, a decrease of 0.9% from the March 15th total of 1,204,144 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) opened at 2.05 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $435.88 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Erin Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Erin Energy Corp Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, formerly Camac Energy Inc, is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. The Company’s asset portfolio consists of approximately nine licenses in over four countries covering an area of approximately 40,000 square kilometers (over 10 million acres).

