Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity Company had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $379.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.71 million. On average, analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company to post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) opened at 123.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.46. Erie Indemnity Company has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $125.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Erie Indemnity Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Wilburn sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $324,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Erie Indemnity Company

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

