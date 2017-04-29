Era Group Inc (ERA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) opened at 12.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. Era Group Inc has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm’s market cap is $266.06 million.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lewis Puhala sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $25,517.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. White sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $32,077.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,822 shares in the company, valued at $841,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,813 shares of company stock worth $514,670 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

