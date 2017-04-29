Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Share Price

News stories about Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equity Lifestyle Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) opened at 80.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business earned $232.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.08%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

