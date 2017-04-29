Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a report released on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Stryker from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-stryker-co-s-q2-2017-earnings-syk.html.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) opened at 136.37 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. Stryker’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $292,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,503,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,535,000 after buying an additional 1,022,233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $85,505,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $77,087,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,537,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,904,057,000 after buying an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $454,615.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $550,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,011.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.