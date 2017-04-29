Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Resolute Energy Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Resolute Energy Corp in a report released on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Resolute Energy Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-resolute-energy-corps-q1-2017-earnings-ren.html.

REN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resolute Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Energy Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Resolute Energy Corp to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) opened at 37.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The stock’s market cap is $815.70 million. Resolute Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Energy Corp by 125.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Resolute Energy Corp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Resolute Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Resolute Energy Corp during the first quarter worth $292,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Energy Corp

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.