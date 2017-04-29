Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edison International’s Q1 2017 Earnings (EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.50 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened at 79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. Edison International has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $81.33.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 823.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $197,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gaddi H. Vasquez sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,192 shares of company stock worth $2,433,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.67%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

