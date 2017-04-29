Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CIT Group Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for CIT Group in a report released on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst A. Cyganovich now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $495.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp raised CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,104 shares. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock’s market cap is $9.38 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. CIT Group also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 66,778 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,567% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,006 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,806,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 4,623,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CIT Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,640,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,632,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CIT Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,303,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,405,000 after buying an additional 1,548,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CIT Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,611,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,993,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,929,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,933,000 after buying an additional 529,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R. Brad Oates sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $300,743.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $214,787.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,520.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

