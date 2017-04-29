Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokers Set Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (SHO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-sunstone-hotel-investors-incs-q1-2017-earnings-sho-updated.html.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) traded down 5.64% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 6,327,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business earned $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,979,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $22,134,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,949,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,887,000 after buying an additional 529,223 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,790,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,538,000 after buying an additional 10,386,700 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.