Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Chittenden now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rafferty Capital Markets lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 24.43 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 189.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.
