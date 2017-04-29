Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Chittenden now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (FITB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-fifth-third-bancorps-q2-2017-earnings-fitb.html.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rafferty Capital Markets lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 24.43 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 189.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.