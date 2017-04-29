Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $69.00 price target on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) opened at 72.51 on Thursday. NuVasive has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $77.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jason Hannon sold 24,840 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,843,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lesley H. Howe sold 6,049 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $443,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 45.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NuVasive by 108.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 176.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 27.1% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 538,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 114,912 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

