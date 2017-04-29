HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) – FBR & Co raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for HSN in a note issued to investors on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. FBR & Co also issued estimates for HSN’s FY2017 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. HSN had a return on equity of 100.35% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HSN, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (HSNI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-hsn-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-hsni.html.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSNI. Zacks Investment Research cut HSN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis initiated coverage on HSN in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price objective on HSN and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HSN in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) opened at 36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.13. HSN has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSNI. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HSN by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,649,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,637,000 after buying an additional 87,004 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HSN by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after buying an additional 231,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HSN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HSN by 31.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,607,000 after buying an additional 245,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HSN by 24.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 718,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 140,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSN

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programing broadcast on the HSN television networks and other direct-response television marketing; catalogs, consisting of the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs, which includes, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements; Websites, which consist primarily of HSN.com, joymangano.com and the five branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

