Equifax Inc. (EFX) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) opened at 135.31 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.14 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Stephens cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

