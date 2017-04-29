EQT Midstream Partners LP Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $5.27 Per Share (EQM)

EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for EQT Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT Midstream Partners’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQM. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EQT Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.04. 164,245 shares of the company traded hands. EQT Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company earned $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.73 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 67.66% and a return on equity of 26.15%. EQT Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. EQT Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

In related news, COO M Elise Hyland sold 1,001 shares of EQT Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,526.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $603,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,732,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,365,000 after buying an additional 270,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 795,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

