EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG) traded up 0.553% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 295.625. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 139.79 million. EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.22 and a 52-week high of GBX 295.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.96.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ep-global-opportunities-trust-plc-epg-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-5-30-on-may-26th.html.

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing globally in undervalued securities. The Company invests in various sectors, including financials, healthcare, consumer goods, consumer services, telecommunications, oil and gas, basic materials and industrials.

Receive News & Ratings for EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.