Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) have trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Envision Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 target price on Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envision Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) traded up 1.16% on Friday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,008 shares. Envision Healthcare has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The company’s market cap is $6.51 billion.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Envision Healthcare had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Jon Coward sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

