Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News stories about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded up 0.70% on Friday, hitting $27.32. 2,849,332 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business earned $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

In other news, insider Edwin E. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $420,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

