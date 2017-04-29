Entellus Medical Inc (ENTL) Short Interest Up 16.5% in March

Entellus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ENTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,229,555 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 1,055,120 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entellus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entellus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Fu International sold 533,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 250,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) opened at 14.22 on Friday. Entellus Medical has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company’s market capitalization is $311.09 million.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Entellus Medical had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entellus Medical will post ($1.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

