Entegris Inc (ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 509,133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business earned $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Entegris from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Aegis started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

In related news, VP William James Shaner sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $217,383.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,664.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $212,648.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,915. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 550,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 358,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after buying an additional 122,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,678,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,073,000 after buying an additional 255,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 126,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

