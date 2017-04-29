Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm earned $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Enphase Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.30% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $-0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) opened at 1.19 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company’s market cap is $98.20 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

