Ennis (EBF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Ennis (NYSE:EBF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ennis earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ennis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) opened at 17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.10 million, a PE ratio of 1173.33 and a beta of 0.89. Ennis has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Ennis had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company earned $86.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ennis will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,500.00%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sale of business forms, other business products and apparel to customers primarily located in the United States. The Company operates through two business segments: Print and Apparel. The Print Segment is engaged in printing, manufacturing and selling a range of business forms and other business products to distributors located throughout the United States primarily through independent dealers.

