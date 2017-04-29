Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Focus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Energy Focus reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Focus will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Focus.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 18.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. Energy Focus’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Focus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 4.2% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 32.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 340,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 82,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) traded down 3.72% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 17,418 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $36.42 million. Energy Focus has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

