Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Energy Focus (EFOI) Stock Price

News stories about Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Focus earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 60 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) opened at 3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s market cap is $36.18 million.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.43. The company earned $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was down 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Focus will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

