Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Energizer Holdings (ENR) Stock Price

News stories about Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energizer Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Energizer Holdings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Energizer Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) opened at 59.23 on Friday. Energizer Holdings has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.18 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,605.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energizer Holdings news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $527,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

