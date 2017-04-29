Endocyte (ECYT) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Endocyte earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endocyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) opened at 2.30 on Friday. Endocyte has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $97.68 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 57,108.57%. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Endocyte will post ($1.20) earnings per share for the current year.

